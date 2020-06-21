Elizabeth Betty Zeiber
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Zeiber, age 82, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie on September 26, 1937, daughter of the late Stanley and Ann Buziewicz.

Betty was a 1955 graduate of East High School. She was a gifted artist and had one of her paintings displayed at the Erie Art Museum. Betty first worked at General Electric and then Autoclave until her retirement. She was very proud of her hair accessory patent. Betty was a member of the Polish Sharpshooters, Foresters Club, and the PNA Club. She was affiliated with St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Betty was known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh and would always tell a good joke. She loved cooking and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Pamela Zeiber (Ed), two sons, John Zeiber, and Joseph Zeiber (Marlene); one brother, Thomas Buziewicz (Beverly); one sister, Alberta Holden; two sisters-in-law, Chris Buziewicz and Joanne Buziewicz; six grandchildren, Jessica Harpster, Jamie Bartlett (Mark), Anthony Burton Jr., Kristi Burton, Jason Filipowski and Melissa Filipowski; former daughter-in-law, Sue Zeiber; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by one son, William Zeiber; former husband and lifelong friend, John "Archie" Zeiber; and three brothers, Norbert, Peter and William Buziewicz.

A private mass will be held for Betty at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church with interment to follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved