Elizabeth "Betty" Zeiber, age 82, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie on September 26, 1937, daughter of the late Stanley and Ann Buziewicz.
Betty was a 1955 graduate of East High School. She was a gifted artist and had one of her paintings displayed at the Erie Art Museum. Betty first worked at General Electric and then Autoclave until her retirement. She was very proud of her hair accessory patent. Betty was a member of the Polish Sharpshooters, Foresters Club, and the PNA Club. She was affiliated with St. John the Baptist R.C. Church. Betty was known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh and would always tell a good joke. She loved cooking and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Pamela Zeiber (Ed), two sons, John Zeiber, and Joseph Zeiber (Marlene); one brother, Thomas Buziewicz (Beverly); one sister, Alberta Holden; two sisters-in-law, Chris Buziewicz and Joanne Buziewicz; six grandchildren, Jessica Harpster, Jamie Bartlett (Mark), Anthony Burton Jr., Kristi Burton, Jason Filipowski and Melissa Filipowski; former daughter-in-law, Sue Zeiber; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by one son, William Zeiber; former husband and lifelong friend, John "Archie" Zeiber; and three brothers, Norbert, Peter and William Buziewicz.
A private mass will be held for Betty at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church with interment to follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.