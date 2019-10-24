Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Elizabeth Garcia


1967 - 2019
Elizabeth Garcia Obituary
Elizabeth Garcia, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born in O'Donnell, Texas on August 9, 1967, daughter of Casimiro Garcia and Victoria Hernandez.

Elizabeth attended Mary Harden Baylor University in Texas and was a home care health aide for Perry Square Home Care. She enjoyed art and water painting, and loved reading. She enjoyed time spent with her aunts and going to Seawolves games. Elizabeth was proud to be one year sober.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is survived by one son, Julian Hernandez; one granddaughter, Julianne Hernandez; three sisters, Gloria Rodriguez, Esther Garcia-Henderson, and Angel Garcia; two brothers, George Garcia and Danny Garcia; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday at 11 a.m., conducted by Dwight Holmes.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019
