|
|
Elizabeth Garcia, age 52, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She was born in O'Donnell, Texas on August 9, 1967, daughter of Casimiro Garcia and Victoria Hernandez.
Elizabeth attended Mary Harden Baylor University in Texas and was a home care health aide for Perry Square Home Care. She enjoyed art and water painting, and loved reading. She enjoyed time spent with her aunts and going to Seawolves games. Elizabeth was proud to be one year sober.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is survived by one son, Julian Hernandez; one granddaughter, Julianne Hernandez; three sisters, Gloria Rodriguez, Esther Garcia-Henderson, and Angel Garcia; two brothers, George Garcia and Danny Garcia; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday at 11 a.m., conducted by Dwight Holmes.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 24, 2019