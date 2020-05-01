|
Elizabeth "Betty" Irene (Locke) Herrmann, most recently of Edinboro, entered her heavenly home on April 28, 2020.
Betty was born on May 25, 1932, to Harry and Greta (Bartholomew) Locke.
She worked at the McKean Post Office for several years, and also cleaned houses with her nieces, Donna (Baker) Linder and Gloria Carlson. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she assisted with funeral dinners. She was also a member of Eureka Grange #816 of Norrisville, Pa.
Betty enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida in the winter, doing crafts, knitting and walking in the pool at the Erie YMCA. Betty was a hard working woman her whole life, finally retiring at the age of 82. She was also known to show up at your home with a loaf of homemade bread or a tin of cookies, which is the way we think she would like to be remembered – as a loving, caring family member and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Herrmann, in 2001; her son, Dennis Herrmann, in 1973; brothers Edson (Rita) and Melvin Locke; and sisters, Agnes (Stanley) Baker and Mabel (George) Porter. Also preceding her in death were the following in-laws, Mark Phelan, Yvonne Onderko Locke, Mary and Carl Schaefer, Marguerite and Ernest Carlson and their son Ernie (Gloria) Carlson and Wilma Herrmann Vanderveer.
She is survived by her son, Philip, and his wife, Nancy, of Florida; a sister, Hilda Locke Phelan; a brother, Malcolm Locke; step-granddaughters, Kelley, Hannah and Emily Hirning and Julie Clayborn; step-grandsons, Samuel (Autumn) Clayborn, Joey (Heaven) Norton; and a host of nieces and nephews, their children and their children's children, who lovingly called her "Aunt Betty."
The family would like to thank the staff at Edinboro Manor for the excellent care she received there.
No services will be held at this time.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of PA, 707 Grant St., 37th Fl., Pittsburgh, PA 15219,or to St. Francis Xavier Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
