Elizabeth Isa Leopold, age 82, of Lake City, passed away Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge
Manor. She was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on June 7, 1937 a daughter of the late William G. and Ethel Debolt McCracken.
She had worked on the Family Leopold Farm many years in Fairview and also cleaned homes. However, her biggest joy was her family.
She was a long time member of the Federated Church, where she belonged to the Golden Circle and had volunteered with many committees there. She enjoyed bowling and her family will remember fondly, that she was good at bossing people around.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald R. Leopold; a sister Dorothy McCracken; and a brother William "Bill" McCracken.
Elizabeth is survived by two daughters: Carolyn Stewart and her husband Eric of Springfield; Joy Hirz of Cambridge Springs; a son: Ronald Leopold and his wife Debbie of Girard; two brothers: Robert "Bob" McCracken of Girard and Gerald "Gerry" McCracken of Fairview; a sister: Ellen Taylor of Girard; six grandchildren: Erick, Roger, Joshua, Ashley, Tyler, and Maria; five great-grandchildren: Olivia, Abbigail, Odin, Charlotte, and Laila; and many nieces and nephews.
Following the Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life service at the Federated Church in East Springfield, and burial in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangement entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020