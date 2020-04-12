Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Leopold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Isa Leopold


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Isa Leopold Obituary
Elizabeth Isa Leopold, age 82, of Lake City, passed away Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge

Manor. She was born in Westmoreland County, Pa., on June 7, 1937 a daughter of the late William G. and Ethel Debolt McCracken.

She had worked on the Family Leopold Farm many years in Fairview and also cleaned homes. However, her biggest joy was her family.

She was a long time member of the Federated Church, where she belonged to the Golden Circle and had volunteered with many committees there. She enjoyed bowling and her family will remember fondly, that she was good at bossing people around.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald R. Leopold; a sister Dorothy McCracken; and a brother William "Bill" McCracken.

Elizabeth is survived by two daughters: Carolyn Stewart and her husband Eric of Springfield; Joy Hirz of Cambridge Springs; a son: Ronald Leopold and his wife Debbie of Girard; two brothers: Robert "Bob" McCracken of Girard and Gerald "Gerry" McCracken of Fairview; a sister: Ellen Taylor of Girard; six grandchildren: Erick, Roger, Joshua, Ashley, Tyler, and Maria; five great-grandchildren: Olivia, Abbigail, Odin, Charlotte, and Laila; and many nieces and nephews.

Following the Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends will be invited to a celebration of life service at the Federated Church in East Springfield, and burial in Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangement entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. Girard.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -