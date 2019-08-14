|
|
Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Pastin) Wilcko, age 95, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Born in Ellwood City, Pa., on November 26, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Pascal and Mary (Vitril) Pastin
Betty was a Yeoman Third Class in the United States Coast Guard in World War II and a graduate of Petty Officer School.
She was a parishioner of St. George Church and sang in the choir there.
She was a former member of the Erie Yacht Club, the Erie Club, Maennerchor Club and the Kahkwa Club.
Betty was fun and lighthearted. She enjoyed many long friendships throughout her life. She liked traveling, golf, and cards with her card club as well as the casino. Her family was always important to her and she relished celebrating the holidays with them.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael P. Wilcko in 1995; her brothers, Joe and John Pastin; her sisters, Marie Paganie and Mildred Manere; and dear friend, Richard Flynn
Survivors include her three sons, Dr. M. Thomas Wilcko, wife Karen, Dr. James M. Wilcko, wife Cindy, and Dr. William M. Wilcko, wife Chris, all from Erie; seven grandchildren, Matthew Wilcko, wife Emily, Bradley Wilcko, Michael Wilcko, wife Maggie, Alec Wilcko, Richard Wilcko, wife Christina, Daniel Wilcko, and Samantha Wilcko; three step-grandchildren, Maggie, Oliver, and Andrew Simpson; three great-grandchildren, Mira, Rowan, and Claire Wilcko; her sisters, Loretta Paganee and Barbara Schweinsburg, husband Charles, of Ellwood City, Pa.; and a brother, Arthur Pastin, wife Jeanne, of Mesa, Ariz.
Friends may call on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family, with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Erie Philharmonic, 23 West 10th St., Suite 3, Erie, PA 16501. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 14, 2019