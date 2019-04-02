|
Elizabeth J. Mehler Brocious, 90, a former longtime resident of McKean, passed away peacefully, on Friday March 29, 2019, at Independence Court. She was born in Erie, on November 7, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Ruth Wittenberg Mehler.
Elizabeth graduated from East High School and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Sunshine Circle. She was a loving mother and enjoyed canning and tending to her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth White; and two brothers, Richard and Robert Mehler.
Survivors include her husband, Maurice A. Brocious, with whom she would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 21st; two daughters, Nancy Potter and her husband, Larry, and Patricia Messenger and her husband, Timothy, all of Erie; two sons, Robert Brocious and his wife, Beverly, of Erie, and Raymond Brocious and his wife, Nansu, of Cleveland; six grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer), Jeffrey (YiJin), Anna (Michael Boetger), Benjamin, Kevin (Kedron), and Matthew; seven great-grandchildren, Robert, Aiden, Shawn, Baylee, Michael, Liam, and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a memorial service and luncheon at the St. Francis Xavier Social Hall (located behind St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church) on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family, in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 8880 Main St., McKean, PA 16426.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
