Elizabeth Jean Priester
1931 - 2020
Elizabeth "Jean" Priester, age 89, of Erie, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born in Punxsutawney, Pa., on January 28, 1931, daughter of the late George and Anna Mackey.

Jean loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and going to Polka dances with her husband.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Georgie Froess (Tony) and Cheryl Biroscak (Bernie); one son, Charles Priester (Cindy); one sister, Agnes Kunselman; one brother, George Mackey (Betty); one sister-in-law, Margaret Makay; seven grandchildren, Jenna Fowler (Chris), Krista Froess (fiancé, Sam Terban), Annemarie Massella (Vincent), Amyjo Priester (fiancé, Nick Cross), James Priester, Leah Biroscak, and Rachel Biroscak; two great-grandchildren, Sam and Dean Massella; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Priester; four sisters, Helen Palmer, Ann Dolmiar, Margaret Ishman, and Mary Ball; and three brothers, Peter, John and Andrew.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Covid-19, a private service will be held at Erie County Memorial Gardens conducted by Deacon Robert Ball. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
