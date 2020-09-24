1/1
Elizabeth (Toskin) Jozefczyk
1922 - 2020
Elizabeth (Toskin) Jozefczyk, age 98, Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Erie, on August 20, 1922, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Angelloti) Toskin.

Elizabeth was a member of Sacred Heart Church for 66 years, EREPA Grotto auxiliary, and a life member of the V.F.W Post 470 auxiliary. She loved to read, play bingo and gardening.

The family would like to thank the GECAC staff for her wonderful experience at the senior center and the Asera Care Hospice Team for making Elizabeth's journey comfortable.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Jozefczyk; a son, Walter T. Jozefczyk; a grandson, Victor Cortes; a great-grandson, Ryan A. Sorensen and a sister, Eleanor Wheeler.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Herrick (Dale) and Mary Ann Spencer (Richard); a daughter-in-law, Suzanne M. Jozefczyk; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Thomas Toskin and Frank Toskin (Evelyn); and many nieces and nephews also survive.

She will be greatly missed by all that new Elizabeth.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., on Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m, and are invited to attend the funeral mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
