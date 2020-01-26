|
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Ann Swatkowski passed away at UPMC Presbyterian, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from a short-term illness.
Lizzie (surprise baby extraordinaire) was born on December 7, 1987, in Erie, Pa., and raised in French Creek, N.Y. She is the daughter of Wayne and Wendy (Hawkins) Smith. Born on her mother's birthday, Lizzie was a mama's girl from her first day to her last.
Lizzie graduated from Jamestown Community College with a degree in Fine Arts in 2008. Lizzie was a dedicated associate at Walmart in Corry, Pa. for 16 years, and she also had a thriving photography business.
Lizzie was bold. She sparkled. She was always the coolest person in the room. Lizzie loved her family and friends fiercely. Her second language was sarcasm and she spoke fluently in movie quotes. Lizzie had many interests, including 80s hair bands, tattoos, art, photography, and makeup. She loved spending time with her family.
Lizzie is survived by her husband (the sloth to her Chunk), Jeffrey; her parents; her sister, Brianne (Dustin) LaRoe; her sister, Samantha (Billy) Kilmartin; her in-laws, Steve and Kathleen Swatkowski; her sisters-in-law, Cassandra and Alissa Swatkowski; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; her sweet fur baby, Roxy; and the lights of her life—her nieces and nephews, Emmett, Lacey, Gabby, Bella, Ryder, Will, Kayden, and Brodie (because let's face it—she was the favorite aunt).
Lizzie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Johnny and Shirley Hawkins; her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Dorothy Smith; and her aunt, Terri Catalfu.
Lizzie would want her friends and family to live like she did: unapologetically, and to remember, "Goonies never say die."
Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service at 8 p.m. Pastor Les Utegg will officiate.
