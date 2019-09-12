|
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Hartwig, passed away at the age of 97, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Erie, Pa., on February 10, 1922.
She graduated from East High School. In her early years, she worked for General Electric and Lewis Marx Toys.
She was a loving spouse and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to three children, ten grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph F. Hartwig in 2004 and Linda Margaret at birth. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Budd Parker, sister, Joan Baranowski, and brother, John Parker.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Hartwig and his wife, Danna, and daughters, Nancy McIntyre and husband Steve of Apollo Beach, Fla. and Linda Hartwig Bretz and husband Jeff.
She is survived by her ten grandchildren, Stacia Rumbarger, and husband Todd, Katherine C. Hartwig, Emily Wachter and husband David, Daniel Hartwig and wife Sierra, Heather DeBerry and husband Christopher, Kristen Cavazos and husband Rob, Jennifer King, Jessica King, Joseph King and fiancée Laura, and Jeremy King. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Leonard Baranowski and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. There will be no viewing hours. Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Food Pantry.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 12, 2019