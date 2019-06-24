|
Mother, Grandma, GG, Great-Grandma
Elizabeth M. "Bette" Kowalewski, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Saint Mary's East. Born in Throop, Pa., on June 1, 1923, and raised in Scranton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Valeria Barkiewicz Talalai.
Bette attended West Scranton Junior High through the completion of her sophomore year. Not long after, during World War II, Bette moved to Baltimore, Md., to attend a training program which led her to work at the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company in support of the war effort, a true 'Rosie the Riveter'. There she met her future husband, Florian "Floyd" J. Kowalewski, who died in November 1990. After they married on January 22, 1944, Bette and Floyd eventually returned to his hometown of Erie, where she lived the remainder of her life. Her only regret was that she did not finish high school with her classmates. During the 1970's, she attended classes in the Erie School District and was within a few credits of high school graduation, when much to her dismay her education was cut short due to a teachers' strike. She worked in the dietary department at Saint Mary's East for 42 years, retiring in 2006 at the age of 82, where by then she was serving many residents who were younger than herself. Upon retiring, Bette sold her home in Erie and made a home with both her son and daughter. After her retirement and before dementia set in, she spent hours doing word search puzzles and playing her favorite games on her iPad. She was a wonderful mother who would do anything for her children, but one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren often reminisce about the times they would spend with her after school, when she attended or took them to their activities, or when they just hung out together.
In addition to her husband, Bette was preceded in death by brothers Edward and Steve, and by sisters Josephine, Anna, Valeria and Irene.
Bette is survived by her son Ronald A. Kowalewski and his wife Pamela, Erie; her daughter Cynthia Way and her husband David, Erie; grandchildren Beth Szelinski and her husband Mike, Erie; Ronald J. Kowalewski and his wife Melissa, Canoga Park, California, Anna McKinney and her husband Justin, Fairview; Amanda Romanowicz and her husband Joseph, Waterford; and Michael Way and his wife Janna Napoli, Cranberry Township; by five great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ava Szelinski, Salena McKinney, and twins Matthew and Grace Romanowicz. She is also survived by one brother Robert Talalai and his wife Barbara, of Palmyra, Pa., and a sister-in-law Doris Talalai of Lawrenceville, Ga. She is further survived by several very dear nieces and nephews, whom she cherished and held close to her heart. She especially appreciated that niece Jane Fisher always remembered her on her birthday and on other special occasions sending cards of love and prayers.
Bette's family would like to thank the staff at Saint Mary's East for all of the loving care they provided her; Bette called them her angels.
