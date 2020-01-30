|
|
Elizabeth M. Wascak, 95, of E. Gore Rd., Erie, Pa., formerly of Corry, passed away on her late daughter Susan's birthday, January 27, 2020, at her daughter Carol's residence.
She was born on August 3, 1924, in Rossford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (Sramcik) Stolar.
Elizabeth was raised and educated in Rossford, Ohio, graduating from Rossford High School in 1942. She then worked for Father Palka at St. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Rossford as a housekeeper and later for Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. In 1944, she enlisted into the United States Navy where she was stationed in Illinois and Texas. In 1946, her plans were to re-enlist in the Navy until she attended a wedding in Corry, Pa., where she met the man who would become her husband and love of her life, John Wascak. They married six months later on November 23, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio. She then moved to Corry, where she raised and cared for her family.
Elizabeth belonged to St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Corry, where she was very active with children's activities, cooking for fundraisers and events. Elizabeth was instrumental in starting weekly bingo games and working bingo for more than 20 years at St. Thomas. She also belonged to the Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of America, holding many offices including Regent and District Deputy. Faith was an important part of her life. She prayed daily and said the Rosary every night.
She enjoyed traveling, visiting her children, grandchildren and her family in Ohio. She also enjoyed playing bingo, gambling in Las Vegas, Laughlin and at the local casinos, knitting, crocheting, embroidering and crafts. In her later years, she loved doing word search puzzles. She was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching football and baseball. Elizabeth was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Elizabeth was well known for having a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, John on August 22, 2017, a daughter, Susan Wascak and three sons, Tom, John and Rick Wascak and a brother, Michael Stolar.
Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Carol Huffman and her husband Darrell of Erie, Pa., and two daughters-in-law, Barbara Wascak of Mentor, Ohio and Joan Wascak of Manassas, Va.
Also surviving are three grandchildren, Gregory Wascak and his wife Jessica, Matthew Wascak and Megan Wascak and her fiancé Aaron Paul;, two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Lillian Wascak, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial there at 2 p.m. Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, PA 16407, or Dr. Gertrude Barber Center, 670 Sciota St., Corry, PA 16407.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020