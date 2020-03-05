|
Elizabeth Pfadt Soety, 76, of Millcreek, passed away peacefully, at her residence, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Erie, on October 8, 1943, a daughter of the late Casimir and Helen Wolf Pfadt.
Elizabeth graduated from Wattsburg High School and worked at Padden's and Lake City Homes. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church and enjoyed crafts, interior design, and gardening. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lombardozzi; two aunts, Ann Pfadt and Gertrude Haag; and two uncles, Joseph Pfadt and William Wolf.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin P. "Butch" Soety; four sons, Brent Soety and his wife, Rhetta, of Fairview, Casey Soety of Millcreek, Matthew Soety of Waterford, and Mark Soety of Summit; three grandchildren, Ashley, Kenzie, and Conner; one sister, Cathy Rosenthal of Waterford; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial will be private, in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to VNA Hospice for their compassion, guidance, and friendship.
