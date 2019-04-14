|
Elizabeth "Betty" Rose Sourwine Lewis, 73, of Lake City, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her at Oakhill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Greensburg, Pa., from complications related to bladder cancer.
She was born Saturday, September 1, 1945 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Darrell and Dorothy Sourwine. Elizabeth was a resident of Erie, Pa., all of her life.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Richard Lewis and his wife, Heather; her daughter, Karen Conner and her husband, Arnold; four grandchildren, Tom, Savanna, Kay-Leigh and Joshua; and her brother, Darrell Sourwine and his wife, Suzanne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur and Robert Sourwine.
The family would like to thank Oakhill staff and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care of their mother.
Elizabeth will be interred at Erie County Memorial Gardens in the near future with a private ceremony. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, Pa To view or send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019