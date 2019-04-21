Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Elizabeth Rouse Obituary
Elizabeth Rouse, 97 of Cranesville, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home following a brief illness.

She was born in Wattsburg, Pa., January 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Leslie B. and Margaret (More) Rouse.

Elizabeth graduated from North East High School in 1940. During World War 2, she worked at the Air Depot in Middletown, Pa. Following the war, she returned to the North East area and worked for Sunshine Packing. Later, Marx Toys in Girard for 32 years as well as 6.5 years as a Nurses Aid at Pleasant Ridge Manor. Elizabeth also worked part time for the Crossman Family Fruit Farm for over 40 years of her life. She was a member of Federated Church of East Springfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary V. Pohl and Katherine Rouse, her special cousin, Audrey Rouse, and her grandchild, Joseph Markel.

Elizabeth is survived by her five children, Sarah Criswell (Carl), Elsie McCray, Kathleen Rouse, Leon Rouse, and James Rouse, her special nephews, Steve Pohl (Dianne) and Dennis Pohl (Ila), and a sister, Anne Foht. She is also survived by her special cousin, Roger Rouse (Pat); her grandchildren, Jason Rouse (Alyssa), David McCray, Tiffany McCray, Alexander Rouse, Sean Rouse, and Katie Payne, several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her beloved Pomeranian, Missy.

Elizabeth's family would like to express their gratitude to Sherri Hanzelka and Heather Larsen for their exceptional care of their mother in her last days.

Family and friends may call at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. East, Girard from 6 to 8p.m., on Monday, April 22nd. Funeral Services will be held there Tuesday at 11a.m., with Pastor Ed Huntley officiating.

Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Elizabeth Rouse Memorial Fund, C/O Edder Funeral Home. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019
