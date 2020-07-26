1/1
Elizabeth Trejchel (Becky) Lydic
1936 - 2020
Elizabeth (Becky) Trejchel Lydic, age 84, of Erie passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born July 11, 1936 in Erie the daughter of the late Aloysius and Wanda (Niedzielski) Trejchel.

Becky graduated from Villa Maria Academy and began working at Erie's General Electric. She later became the longtime office manager at John Fries Auto Sales on West 12th St.

Becky was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the times spent with her family and grandchildren were very important to her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters; Wanda and Rita Trejchel and by two brothers; Philip and Aloysius (Al) Trejchel.

Becky is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Benjamin Lydic; a son, James E. Lydic and his wife Jennifer (Pierce) of Erie and two grandchildren, Madison and Nicholas Lydic. She is also survived by a brother, Bernard Trejchel, his wife Joyce, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, visitation and services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
