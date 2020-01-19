|
Ella Altman, 91, of Erie, Pa. was brought home to heaven peacefully surrounded by family on January 12th 2020. She was born on July 9th, 1928 in Starford, Pa., and soon became an Erie resident near 1943.
She retired from Plastek Industries in 1984, and was among the longest of residents at Kearsarge Place, residing there for 25 years.
Ella was a remarkable, loving, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, bingo, and spending her winters in Arizona with her sister, Jessie.
She is preceded in death by her father Frank C. Falconer, mother Mary Martha Falconer, and sisters Marion Hatfield and Anne M. Teed.
She is survived by sisters Jessie L. Falconer, Georgene Conroe and Janet Kozloff, sons Ricky S. Altman, and Rox F. Altman, and daughter Susan M. Altman-Bailey. She is further survived by her grandchildren Sara Salvaterra, Kelsey Altman, Dillon A. Dyne, Raymond A. Bailey, Andrea M. Wolf, and Shelby R. Bailey-Salvaggio and four great-grandchildren. Ella's grace will forever be missed, and in our hearts.
Funeral services were private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
