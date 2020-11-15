Ella Mae Malone Nowoczynski, 93, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Clearfield, Pa. on January 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Paul F. Malone Sr. and Mary Weber Malone.
Ella Mae was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved painting angels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alois P. Nowoczynski; her two granddaughters, Victoria Luna and Haley Nowoczynski Ilgenfritz; her grandson, Dustin Nowoczynski; her three brothers, Michael, John and Paul Malone Jr.; and her two sisters, Grace Rogers and Mary Jane Yeager.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Gardner (Robert), of Summit; her two sons, Alois Nowoczynski (Sharon), of Dayton, Ohio and Carl Nowoczynski (Colleen), of Lawrence Park; her nine grandchildren, Tina Chaplin (Chris), Denise Fairbanks (Steve), Paul Nowoczynski (Adrienne), Christine Nai (Ed), Stephen Nowoczynski (Tia), Sadie Twaroski (Josh), Jacob Nowoczynski, Katie Nowoczynski and Matthew Nowoczynski (Amanda); many great-grandchildren; her loving niece, Rose Ann Corbran, of Westfield, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Make-A-Wish.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.