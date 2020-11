Ella Mae Malone Nowoczynski, 93, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.She was born in Clearfield, Pa. on January 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Paul F. Malone Sr. and Mary Weber Malone.Ella Mae was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved painting angels.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alois P. Nowoczynski; her two granddaughters, Victoria Luna and Haley Nowoczynski Ilgenfritz; her grandson, Dustin Nowoczynski; her three brothers, Michael, John and Paul Malone Jr.; and her two sisters, Grace Rogers and Mary Jane Yeager.Survivors include her daughter, Linda Gardner (Robert), of Summit; her two sons, Alois Nowoczynski (Sharon), of Dayton, Ohio and Carl Nowoczynski (Colleen), of Lawrence Park; her nine grandchildren, Tina Chaplin (Chris), Denise Fairbanks (Steve), Paul Nowoczynski (Adrienne), Christine Nai (Ed), Stephen Nowoczynski (Tia), Sadie Twaroski (Josh), Jacob Nowoczynski, Katie Nowoczynski and Matthew Nowoczynski (Amanda); many great-grandchildren; her loving niece, Rose Ann Corbran, of Westfield, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Make-A-Wish.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits