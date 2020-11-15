1/1
Ella Mae Malone Nowoczynski
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella Mae Malone Nowoczynski, 93, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Clearfield, Pa. on January 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Paul F. Malone Sr. and Mary Weber Malone.

Ella Mae was a member of St. Stanislaus Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved painting angels.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alois P. Nowoczynski; her two granddaughters, Victoria Luna and Haley Nowoczynski Ilgenfritz; her grandson, Dustin Nowoczynski; her three brothers, Michael, John and Paul Malone Jr.; and her two sisters, Grace Rogers and Mary Jane Yeager.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Gardner (Robert), of Summit; her two sons, Alois Nowoczynski (Sharon), of Dayton, Ohio and Carl Nowoczynski (Colleen), of Lawrence Park; her nine grandchildren, Tina Chaplin (Chris), Denise Fairbanks (Steve), Paul Nowoczynski (Adrienne), Christine Nai (Ed), Stephen Nowoczynski (Tia), Sadie Twaroski (Josh), Jacob Nowoczynski, Katie Nowoczynski and Matthew Nowoczynski (Amanda); many great-grandchildren; her loving niece, Rose Ann Corbran, of Westfield, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Make-A-Wish.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved