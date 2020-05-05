|
|
Ellen "Ellie" Welsh Poulson, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Erie on November 28, 1960, daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte Welsh.
Ellie loved doing anything and everything with her son, Joe, photography, walking, bicycling and working in her gardens.
She worked for Armanini-Kolodychak-Basile Oral Surgeons for many years.
Ellie is survived by her husband, Sam; her son, Joe; two brothers, Tom and Tim and their families; two sisters, Christine and Julie and their families; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2020