Ellen Ellie Welsh Poulson

Ellen Ellie Welsh Poulson Obituary
Ellen "Ellie" Welsh Poulson, age 59, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Erie on November 28, 1960, daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte Welsh.

Ellie loved doing anything and everything with her son, Joe, photography, walking, bicycling and working in her gardens.

She worked for Armanini-Kolodychak-Basile Oral Surgeons for many years.

Ellie is survived by her husband, Sam; her son, Joe; two brothers, Tom and Tim and their families; two sisters, Christine and Julie and their families; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2020
