Ellen (Owen) Jarvis, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband.
She was born on September 13, 1956, daughter of Egbert and Helen (Mowery) Owen.
Ellen was a devoted wife and mother. She adored her three King Charles Cavalier Spaniels: Sam, Max and Dillon.
She is survived by her loving devoted husband, Robert Jarvis and son, Joshua Jarvis.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020