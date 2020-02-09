Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen (Owen) Jarvis


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen (Owen) Jarvis Obituary
Ellen (Owen) Jarvis, age 63, of Erie, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband.

She was born on September 13, 1956, daughter of Egbert and Helen (Mowery) Owen.

Ellen was a devoted wife and mother. She adored her three King Charles Cavalier Spaniels: Sam, Max and Dillon.

She is survived by her loving devoted husband, Robert Jarvis and son, Joshua Jarvis.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -