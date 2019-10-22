Home

Van Matre Funeral Home - Waterford
105 Walnut Street
Waterford, PA 16441
(814) 796-2413
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ellen Leone (Ester) Kinney


1927 - 2019
Ellen Leone (Ester) Kinney Obituary
Ellen Leone (Ester) Kinney, age 92, born April 20, 1927, passed away October 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Ester and Hazel Woodford Ester.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Gerald Ester, and two sisters, Irene McArdle and Lucille Ester.

Ellen is survived by two sons: Rodney Ester and wife Patricia of St. Peters, Mo., and their son Jonathan Ester of Shawnee Mission, Kansas; and Herbert Kinney (with whom she resided) of Edinboro, Pa., and his son Ryan Kinney, Esq. of Akron, Ohio; also, a brother, Leroy Waite of Conneaut, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.

Ellen worked for many years for the Erie County DHIA as head supervisor and operated her own rubbish hauling business in Erie, Pa., in the 1960's. She enjoyed spending time with family, arts and crafts, camping and going to yard-sales.

Calling hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Wednesday, October 23rd from 3-5 p.m. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2019
