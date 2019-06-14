Home

Glenn Funeral Home
62 South Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3857
Ellen Lois Sutter Young

Ellen Lois Sutter Young Obituary
Ellen Lois Sutter Young, 91, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center. She was born on January 25, 1928, in Union City, a daughter of John R. Sutter and Mildred Record Sutter.

She married Marshall R. Young on August 10, 1952, in Lincolnville.

She was a member of Union City Presbyterian Church, Union City Senior Center, and she enjoyed gardening.

Ellen was employed at Home National Bank, as well as Young's Hardware, which she and her husband Marshall owned and operated for many years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Richard Young and his wife Judy of Pittsburgh and Alan Young and his wife Michelle of Atlantic; two granddaughters, Amelia and Annie Young; and a nephew, John Sutter and his wife Angie of San Antonio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John R. Sutter.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Private burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Union City.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ellen's Book of Memories online at www.warrenglennfh.com.

Ellen's arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 14, 2019
