Ellen "Nell" Alice Lawrence Miller went to be with her Lord on February 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Nell was born on January 4, 1936, in London, England.
Her family was bombed out of London during WWII and relocated to the village of Wing, where she spent the rest of her youth. She enlisted in the Royal Air Force, where she met her husband of 60 years, Satch, a member of the United States Air Force. They were married on September 5, 1956, in Wing church, and then moved to Pennsylvania, Satch's home state. Nell spent the next 60+ years raising children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They also hosted several foreign exchange students from Finland, Japan and Australia. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking, but was happiest with a baby in her arms. She made the best Cornish pasties in the world. She spent her final weeks in the loving care of her daughter, Debbie, who made her feel safe and comfortable and completely loved.
She is survived by her six children: Glenn (Paula), Leonard (Theresa), Deborah Davis (John), Patrick, Tammy Soltis (Troy), and Shane (Tracy). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Chris, Cody, Dylan, Daniel, Elizabeth, Jeremy, Bobbi, Heather, Glenn, James, Brittany, Danielle, Jessica and Andrew, as well as 19 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters: Patricia and Sheilah and one brother, Dennis, all of England, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Ellen Lawrence, four sisters: May, Ivy, Joan, and Eileen and one brother, Ted, and also her husband, Van A "Satch" Miller. She was also preceded in death by her best friend for more than 50 years, Cathy Weary.
The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for their kindness and respect in helping to care for Nell during her final days. They are all angels. They also wish to thank Tracy Soltis and Pastor Ron Kennedy for their amazing acts of kindness.
Visiting hours will be at Draketown Christian Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A service will immediately follow. Interment will be private at Draketown Cemetery. Pastor Ron Kennedy will officiate.
Memorials can be made to Asera Care Hospice, 12664 Rt. 19 S, Waterford, PA 16441.
Arrangements are being handled by Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd, Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 24, 2020