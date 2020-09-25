1/2
Ellen Susan "Sue" Riley
1935 - 2020
Ellen Susan "Sue" Riley, 85, of Erie, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at her residence. Born August 9, 1935, in Erie, she was the daughter of Raymond T. and Gladys E. Gill.

She married Jerome Riley on October 17, 1959.

She was a 1953 graduate of Cochranton High School and attended Behrend College. She had been employed at the former Iris Theatre in Cochranton, Westinghouse, and United Airlines.

Ellen was a majorette in her high school marching band, enjoyed gardening, spoiling her grandchildren, and being a sweet person to everyone she met.

Survivors include her children, Teresa Wigham (Greg) of Millcreek, Denise Riley of Greenbelt, Md., Kelly Riley (Kevin Bodine) of Avon, Ohio, John Riley of Dade City, Fla., and Mark Riley (Christine) of Chevy Chase, Md.; siblings Dorothy Wood of Cochranton, Constance Merchbaker of Meadville, and Donald Gill (Sharon) of Conneaut Lake; a sister-in-law, Billie Gill of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and four grandchildren, Daniel Thompson (Cate), Nicole Way (Martin Stonikas), Aileen Bodine, and Liam Riley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard and James Gill; two brothers-in-law, William Merchbaker and Harry Wood; and sister-in-law, Margaret Gill.

Due to COVID, a private family service will be held at the Cochranton Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be share at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
