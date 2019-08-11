|
Ellis V. "Pete" DeBoe, 77, formerly of Erie, departed this earthly world on August 5, 2019 at Rowlett Nursing and Rehab, Rowlett, Texas. He was born in Belmont, Mo., on January 10, 1942, to the late Lewis DeBoe, Sr. & Virgie Mae Hines DeBoe.
Pete was a welder at Zurn Industries for over 30 years. Pete was a big jokester with a personality that drew others to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony V. DeBoe; four sisters, Helen Kenner, Rosie Nell Harper, Barbara Ann Tate, and Lena "Dottie" Martin; four brothers, Virgil Lee, James Carnell, George Wendell, and Lewis "Slim" DeBoe.
He leaves to cherish him in memory, his daughters, Sylvia (Willie) Newsome, of Mesquite, Texas and Anita (Irving) Ward, III, of Wylie, Texas; stepdaughters, Patricia (Steve) Thompson, of Mesquite, Texas, and Sheila Lee, of Florence, Ariz.; sisters, Virginia Hansbrew, Ila Mary (Richard) Carr and Gail DeBoe, all of Erie; grandchildren, Shawn and Lavona Smith, Kanisha Skelton, Ezra Koch and Jordan & Justin Newsome; great-grandchildren, Arieona "Arie", Sayvon, Devin, Malachi "Chi", and Nehemiah "Nemo", as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church, 1617 E. 26th St. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
