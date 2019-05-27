|
Elma Jean Brown, of Garner, N.C. departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Public Viewing: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC. The Family will be present from 6:00 PM - 7:30 p.m. to receive friends at the funeral home.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., preceding the funeral service at the church. Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, N.C.
Survivors: Husband, Artimus Brown of the home; Daughter, Devika Brown of Clayton, N.C.; Son, Terrance Brown (Gina) of Charlotte, N.C.; Sister, Patricia Riley of Erie, Pa.; Grandchildren, Aiyanah Lockhart, Hector Rosas, Andrew Rosas, Vanessa Rosas, Jeanette Rosas and Michelle Pineda.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2019