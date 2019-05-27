Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church
3425 Rock Quarry Road,
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church
3425 Rock Quarry Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma Jean Brown


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elma Jean Brown Obituary
Elma Jean Brown, of Garner, N.C. departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Public Viewing: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC. The Family will be present from 6:00 PM - 7:30 p.m. to receive friends at the funeral home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., preceding the funeral service at the church. Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, N.C.

Survivors: Husband, Artimus Brown of the home; Daughter, Devika Brown of Clayton, N.C.; Son, Terrance Brown (Gina) of Charlotte, N.C.; Sister, Patricia Riley of Erie, Pa.; Grandchildren, Aiyanah Lockhart, Hector Rosas, Andrew Rosas, Vanessa Rosas, Jeanette Rosas and Michelle Pineda.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lea Funeral Home
Download Now