Elmer L. Bliss, Jr., 62, of Wattsburg, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, January 20, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on January 29, 1957, a son of the late Elmer L. Bliss, Sr. and Marilyn Owens Bliss Fisher.
Elmer graduated from Strong Vincent High School and earned his Associate Degree and Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. He worked as an auto parts manager and most recently worked in IT at Lord Corporation for the past 16 years. He was a member of the First Spiritualist Church and enjoyed hunting, camping, and his German Shepherds. Above all, his family, and especially his grandchildren, were most important to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Ruth Bliss, who helped raise Elmer.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret "Dutchie" Kindle Bliss; one daughter, Christa Bliss Nieves and her husband, Raul, of Erie; one son, Jody Bliss and his fiancé, Kim McLaughlin, of Erie; two stepsons, Thomas Berry, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Florida and Michael Berry of Wattsburg; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 22, 2020