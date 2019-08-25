|
Elmer L. Schoolcraft, age 90, of McKean Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Fairview Manor, after a brief illness. He was born on July 13, 1929, in Kansas, the son of the late Irvy and Florence McColmont Schoolcraft.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Elmer enjoyed CB radios, Western movies, and had built a complete western town, "Gun Town," display behind his home.
He was preceded in death by one daughter Bonnie Chaffee and two sisters.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Audrey J. Adams Schoolcraft, two daughters Cindy S. Kobylinski (Bill) of McKean and Lisa J. Carr (Tim) of Erie, two sons Jack W. Schoolcraft (Dianne) of Columbus, Ohio and Keith L. Schoolcraft (Stacy) of Erie, nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements were handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019