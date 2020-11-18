1/1
Elmer Louis Hunt Jr.
1947 - 2020
Elmer Louis Hunt, Jr., age 73, of Harborcreek, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Erie on September 30, 1947, son of the late Elmer L. Sr. and Mary Hunt.

Elmer first worked at National Forge and General Electric, and then his last 14 years of work was at GAF as a maintenance mechanic. Elmer was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. While in the service, he proudly served in the Honor Guard to bury heroes at Arlington National Cemetery. Elmer was a member of many social clubs, and was extremely proud to serve as the vice president at the Fulton Club for many years. Elmer loved all of his children dearly and especially enjoyed watching them play sports.

Elmer is survived by his wife, Terry Murphy Hunt; three sons, James Hunt (Theresa), Jon Hunt, and Joseph Hunt (Stephanie); four daughters, Wendy Hunt, Cynthia Hunt, Jackie Ann Hunt, and Avery Hunt (Cait Stetson); two sisters, Susan Waite and Barbie Proctor; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Hunt; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepson, Michael McDonald; one sister, Arlene Wesley; and one brother, William Hunt.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
