Elmira I. Popova
1941 - 2020
Elmira I. Popova, age 78, of Erie, passed away after an extended illness on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Edinboro Manor. She was born on August 13, 1941 in Balhash, Kazakhstan, the daughter of the late Iscak and Aleksandra Zhelyatdinov.

Elmira and her family have been in the US for 26 plus years.

She was a member of Church of Christ Savior. She enjoyed shopping, being outside, and spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; Viktor Kovtun and Aleksandr Zhelyatdinov.

Elmira is survived by two daughters; Yelena Andrews (Michael) and Inna Jackson (Daniel), both of Conneaut, Ohio, one son Denis Popov of Erie, and her grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Church of Christ Savior, 3503 Schaper Ave., Erie, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Pavel Sokolyuk.

Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. All arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Church of Christ Savior
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Church of Christ Savior
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
