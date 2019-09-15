|
|
Elmira Jane Sult Root Perry "Miley" (nee Howe), longtime resident of Erie and the Pinellas Park, Fla. area, died Tuesday the 10th of September, at Arbor Oaks retirement home in Florida.
Born August 4th, 1927, in East Hickory, Pa., Miley eventually moved to Erie, Pa., where she raised her children.
Miley is survived by her husband, Leo Perry of St. Petersburg, Fla., three children, David (Candy) Sult, St. Petersburg, Fla., Kathy (Wes) Coates, Grafton, Ohio, Nancy (David) Dinger, Moravia, N.Y. and three stepchildren, Chris (Charlie) Hirtzel, Northeast, Pa., Lisa (Chuck) Straub, Cranesville, Pa., and Steve Root of Grant, Fla. Miley also was so proud of her 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters, William Howe, Robert Howe, James Howe, Frank Howe, Louise Rothoff, Lucille Reese, Betty Cousins, and Mary Miller, and also by husbands, Clarence Sult and Bruce Root.
While living in Erie, Miley was employed at Erie Airways and active in the Simpson United Methodist Church. While raising her children, she also served as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout Den mother.
She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, and spending time with her many family members and friends.
While in Florida, Miley also played in the Gulf Port Senior Citizens Harmonica Club for 16 years.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, with visiting hours on Tuesday, September 17th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Donnie Blystone officiating.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.merlewoodfh.com. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Table of Grace Church, 2113 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019