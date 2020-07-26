Ellee Hanson passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning, July 19, 2020. She had been in failing health the last couple of years.
Born on November 8, 1927 in Venango Township, Ellee spent her entire life living in and around the Edinboro area. She graduated from Edinboro High School in 1945, worked at the Edinboro Diner as well as the local grocery store in town at the time, owned by R.A. Fuller. She married Leroy (Lee) Hanson in 1947 and joined what is now the Edinboro United Methodist Church, where she was a member for about 70 years. She served in several capacities in the church, most notably in the church choir, many of whom she considered her family.
Ellee served her community on the school board, as a member of various organizations and learned to play golf after her three children were gone from home. She was thrilled when given an award for obtaining a hole-in-one! Well-known for her piano playing at family and social gatherings in her younger years, and being a great mom, she was a loyal and helpful friend, in addition to being a loving and supportive wife. Her potato salad and coleslaw were (and still are) always sought after, and when she was more mobile, she liked to garden and work outdoors. She canned vegetables and froze berries from her garden which was expanded when her husband retired from the Lakeside Service Station/Chrysler Plymouth Dealership in Edinboro. She mentored other women teaching them to can, sew clothes, crochet and such. She participated in her childrens' church and school activities and sporting events during their growing years. She loved her family, and in later life enjoyed reading, watching golf on TV, music (especially Lawrence Welk specials) and keeping up with friends and family via email and social media.
Ellee was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Lee Hanson, as well as her parents, Florence (Lewis) and Monroe Shrader, and her sister, Wilda Shrader Zessinger.
Ellee is survived by three children: Norm Hanson of Edinboro, Susan (Paul) Brantingham of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Laura (Kirk) Keuter of Hayden, Idaho. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Erika (Randell) Jackson, Josh (Kristle) Brantingham, Sara (Anthony) Gallina, Rachel (Joe) Howell, Mike Brantingham, Susanna (Jeremy) Board and Charis Brantingham and two nieces: Lorraine (Gary) Hayes and Karen (Bob) Culver. She will also be missed by six great-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.
Dearly loved for her outgoing and friendly personality and generosity of spirit, Ellee will be greatly missed by family and friends. She and her late husband, Lee, are leaving behind a proud and valuable legacy.
A private ceremony will be held in the near future at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro. Due to the Coronavirus situation, a celebration of life ceremony will be held for Ellee's extended family, friends and friends of the family at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, suggested donations as a memorial to Ellee can be made to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Dept., 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412; Edinboro United Methodist Church, 113 High St., Edinboro, PA 16412; or Shriner's Hospital for Children
