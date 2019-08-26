|
Elnora V. Harmon, 93, formerly of North East, Pa., died Friday, August 23, 2019, at Manchester Commons, Fairview, Pa.
She was born November 27, 1925 in Columbus, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Barbara Krzemienski Cmiel.
Elnora was raised and educated in Columbus, Pa. As a young woman, she began working at Raymond Manufacturing (Associated Spring-Barnes Group). She worked mostly in the shipping department until her retirement in 1968.
She was a member of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, sang in the choir and was also a member and past treasurer of the St. Elizabeth Ladies' Guild. Elnora and her husband, Bud, enjoyed spending their winters in Jupiter, Florida. She also enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting and watching sports, especially NASCAR racing.
In addition to her parents, Elnora was preceded in death January 9, 2008 by her husband, George "Bud" Harmon, whom she married July 30, 1968.; three sisters, Helen Glaviano, Mary Cmiel and Jennie Kinney; and three brothers, Joseph, Stanley and Frank Cmiel.
Elnora is survived by a sister, Nellie Klick and her husband Joe of Lowville, Pa.; and two brothers, Walter Cmiel and his wife Rose of Lowville, Pa., and John Cmiel and his wife Sandy of Bear Lake, Pa. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Charise Loranger of North East, Pa., whom she lived with from 2010 until 2018.
Family and friends are invited to call at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass there at 11 a.m. Rev. D. G. Davis will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Corry, Pa.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas Church, 203 W. Washington St., Corry, PA. 16407, or a .
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
