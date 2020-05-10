|
Sunrise December 9, 1922 - Sunset April 24, 2020
Unexpectedly, in Aurora, Ohio, due to Coronavirus, Eloise Elizabeth Lewis Wolf, formerly of 821 Myrtle St., Erie, Pa., passed away.
She was the daughter of Walter N. Lewis and Effie Faye Layton Lewis, wife of the late Theodore C. Wolf, Sr., mother to Suzin Lee Hickam (Rick) of Elyria, Ohio, Theodore C. Wolf Jr. (Joe Diblasi) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and the late Gretchen Eloise Wolf, grandmother to Laura Lee Stefanelli Grimes (Garth) of Elyria, Ohio and great-grandmother to Lex and Charlie.
She was the sister of four brothers and one sister, all deceased, Victor, Samuel, Howard, Homer a/k/a Jim, and Baby Imogene Lorraine Lewis.
Many nieces and nephews survive.
She was like a second mother to many of her son's friends, including but not limited to Peter Sheridan, Dan Gradler, Mark Mitchell, Michael Miller, Tom NeCastro, and Bill Shade.
She was a good friend of Edie Weston Jones.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Erie. Eloise had worked at the telephone company, Lord Mfg. and Warren Radio Inc. She was a lovely woman who will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have known her.
Cremation has taken place, as were her wishes, and future inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
On a lighter note, she would be honored to know that so many restaurants are currently darkened in her memory! Happy Mother's Day, Mom, we sure do miss you!
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020