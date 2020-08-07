Eloise Henry, 87, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born on June 5, 1933, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Isaiah Henry Sr. and Bertha Gavin Henry.
She was raised in Laurel and relocated in her adult years to Ann Arbor, Michigan and later to Detroit. She eventually settled in Erie, Pa. where she called home.
She was employed as a Nurse's Aide at the Twinbrook Nursing Home in Lawrence Park for many years until retirement. She was a past member of Gem City Elks Ozeil Temple #317 and the Oak Park Reunion Alumni Association. Prior to becoming a resident of the Abington Crest Health Care and Rehabilitation Center and later relocating to Twinbrook Health Care Rehabilitation Center, she loved to travel often returning home to Laurel to visit family and friends and attending the Annual Oak Park Alumni reunion. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, playing bingo with the residents at Twinbrook and going on outings and field trips. She especially enjoyed when family and friends came to visit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Isaiah Henry Jr. and Lemeul (L.C.) Henry, one sister, Mildred Smith Horton, and stepmother, Ellen C. Henry.
To cherish her memory she is survived by two sons, Kenneth Henry (Joanne) Erie, Pa. and Glenn Ulmer (Brenda) Stateline, Miss., a special grandson, Mickey Walton of Jackson, Miss. and a special granddaughter, Tara Roberts of Erie, Pa. who helped care for her grandmother. She is further survived by 11 other grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Macie Henry Smith-Mitchell of Erie, Pa. and Omega Smith-Vaughn Detroit, Mich., one brother, Billy Smith of Dallas, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Pitts Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2926 Pine Ave., Erie, PA 16504, where calling hours will be observed on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m with a celebration of life service immediately following. Interment will be at Winter Green Gorge.
Pastor Lawrence Smith of the Mulberry Community Church, Pittsburgh, Pa., will serve as Officiant and Pastor Alicia Jones of the Blessed Hope Seventh Day Adventist Church, Erie, Pa. will serve as Eulogist.
