Eloise Virginia Engel Carlin, formerly of Erie, died on May 9, 2019 in DeLand, Fla., after suffering a brain injury, the result of an accidental fall. She was a beloved daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William H. Engel.
Eloise graduated from Strong Vincent High School, and was involved in the Lake Erie Ballet, the Erie Playhouse, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. While living in Buffalo, N.Y., she earned a BA from Canisius College. Prior to her accident, she worked in National Defense.
Eloise leaves behind her husband, Francis Carlin; her two children, Mark Dawson Bliley of Erie, Colo., and Rebecca Bliley Hicks, wife of John Hicks of Philadelphia; two grandchildren, Dawson and Stella Bliley; and her siblings, Emilie Engel and Marylu Engel of Erie, Pa., Marilyn Pope and William Engel of California, and Miriam Busch of Utah.
Eloise also leaves numerous cats and dogs for which she had a great affinity. Anyone who wishes to express condolences or kindness is encouraged to donate to a local animal shelter or rescue.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019