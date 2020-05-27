Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsa Puscher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsa Puscher


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsa Puscher Obituary
Elsa Puscher, age 92, of Erie, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Poland, on December 30, 1927.

Elsa was a member of Wayne Park Baptist Church. She was a machinist at Modern Industries until her retirement. She also enjoyed gardening.

Elsa is survived by one daughter, Angie Critchett (Cliff); three sons, Roland Puscher, Wilfreid Puscher (Barbara), and Manfred Puscher (Helena); one brother, Rudy Hoeft; three grandchildren, Alan Puscher (Heidi), Heidi Muczynski (Dan), and Erica Critchett; and three great-grandchildren, A.J., Ethan, and Joshua Puscher.

A Memorial Service will be held at Wayne Park Baptist Church at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -