Elsa Puscher, age 92, of Erie, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Poland, on December 30, 1927.
Elsa was a member of Wayne Park Baptist Church. She was a machinist at Modern Industries until her retirement. She also enjoyed gardening.
Elsa is survived by one daughter, Angie Critchett (Cliff); three sons, Roland Puscher, Wilfreid Puscher (Barbara), and Manfred Puscher (Helena); one brother, Rudy Hoeft; three grandchildren, Alan Puscher (Heidi), Heidi Muczynski (Dan), and Erica Critchett; and three great-grandchildren, A.J., Ethan, and Joshua Puscher.
A Memorial Service will be held at Wayne Park Baptist Church at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2020