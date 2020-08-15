Elsie Beeman, 100, of Titusville formerly of Union City, died August 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Born January 21, 1920, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Vena (Emerson) Smiley and the wife of the late Harley Comstock and Gordon Beeman.
She loved golfing and teaching tap and jazz dancing.
Survivors include sons, Richard Comstock of Union City, Donald Comstock of Centerville, and James Beeman of Lincolnville, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Services are private and at the family's convenience.
