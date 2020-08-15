1/
Elsie Beeman
Elsie Beeman, 100, of Titusville formerly of Union City, died August 10, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Born January 21, 1920, in Union City, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Vena (Emerson) Smiley and the wife of the late Harley Comstock and Gordon Beeman.

She loved golfing and teaching tap and jazz dancing.

Survivors include sons, Richard Comstock of Union City, Donald Comstock of Centerville, and James Beeman of Lincolnville, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Services are private and at the family's convenience.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home, Union City, is assisting the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home
75 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3151
