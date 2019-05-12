|
Elsie Buchner, age 86, of Erie, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Erie, on November 10, 1932, daughter of the late Forrest and Hildur Amsden.
Our Mom's mission in life was to serve her Lord and her family. Mom would always say, "I serve the Lord and my family and God blessed us with our children." Mom and Dad were married for 66 blessed years. Mom's daily prayer was that she would never be too old to serve the Lord. Elsie and Fred, together headed a mission where they painted and distributed over 1,000 crosses throughout the city, and many made their way to other states. They oversaw the Church Greeters for ten years and worked on the Mercy Team to visit the sick in the hospitals. She taught many Bible classes at her home and at church and was a Sunday School teacher for 22 years. Her volunteer work included working at the Lutheran Home, The Barber Center, being a Girl Scout leader for six years, and five years working with girls in recovery from drugs and alcohol.
As everyone knows, Mom and Dad loved their family more than you can imagine. They wanted to share their love of golf with their family, so they sponsored each of their grandchildren for golf lessons, and hadnine "Buchner Opens." They also organized the first couples Bowling League in Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred Buchner, in 2017, a grandson, Michael Buchner and brother, Harold Amsden.
Elsie is survived by her children; Cindy (Tony) Sweeney, of Erie, Brian (Sheryl) Buchner, of Lake City, Laurie (Bob) Buzas, of Erie and Linda (Sonny) Hamilton, of Erie. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Amanda (Bryan), Matthew, Kelsey, Chris (Meghan), Calyn (Marissa), Cory, Dan and Mike and her great-grandchildren; Michaela, Brianna, Kiersten, Elijah, Madison, Jack, Elise, Marshall and Hazel. She is further survived by her sisters; Marilyn Barner, of Atlanta, Carol (Ray) Lasky, of Daytona Beach, sister-in-law, Marty Amsden, of Akron and sister-in-law/daughter, Sharon (Ted) Weed, several nieces and nephews, many that were friends in Christ and to those that called her Nana.
Friends may visit with the family at First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506, on Saturday, May 18th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Family and friends are invited to please join her family for a Celebration of Elsie's Life Service, to follow immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, Elsie's wish was for donations to be made to First Alliance Church or White Collar Sideshow. Elsie's mission in life was to bring others to Christ, so she has supported White Collar for the last seven years, to help them share their story of hope and redemption. They use music and film to tell the Love story of Jesus and to connect people with God. Please send checks to White Collar Sideshow at P.O. Box 10866, Fort Smith, AR 72917.
