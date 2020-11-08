1/1
Elsie Green Jordan
1940 - 2020
Elsie Green Jordan, age 80 of Girard, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born in Birmingham, Alabama on February 2, 1940 a daughter of the late Robert and Naomi Francis Wilson Green,

Elsie was a wonderful home maker and mother. Her family meant the world to her. She loved crafts, ceramics, quilting, and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Marcius P. Jordan Jr.; two sons, Marcius P. Jordan III and Charles Jordan; a grandson Marcius P. Jordan IV; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Jordan of Girard; a daughter-in-law Michell Jordan of Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, Inc., 525 Main St., Girard on Friday, November 13th from 4 to 5 p.m. and are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday at the Girard Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Girard Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
