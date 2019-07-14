|
Elsie K. Maxson DeFazio, 100, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sarah Reed Senior Living, one day shy of her 101st birthday. She was born in Rochester, N.Y. on July 9, 1918, the daughter of the late Roland B. and Eva Pillsbury Maxson. She grew up in a silent home, as her mother and father were both deaf and communicated in sign language.
Elsie volunteered at St. Vincent Hospital for 46 years. She retired at 85 and was highlighted in the Erie News for her volunteerism. For many years, Elsie taught the Red Cross swimming program at the downtown "Y" and was part of their synchronized swimming and water show. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. In her later years, she enjoyed "Sunday Suppers" (meatballs, pasta and sauce), at her son Frank's home. It reminded her of those years of Sunday Suppers she prepared for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. DeFazio; one grandson, Joshua DeFazio; her sister, Phyllis Watson; and her brother, R. Frank Maxson.
Survivors include two sons, Frank DeFazio and his wife, Diane, of Erie and David DeFazio and his wife, Joyce, of Albany, N.Y.; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 14, 2019