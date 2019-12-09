|
Elsie L. Reinke, 98, of Fairview, Pa., went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fairview Manor. Born August 17, 1921 in Centerville, Pa., she was a longtime resident of West Springfield, Pa. She was the daughter of Samuel Post & Ethel (Van Guilder) Post Bailey.
Elsie was never happier than when she was serving the Lord at the Federated Church in East Springfield.
She was a senior choir member for years, assisted the choirs in which her children participated, taught Sunday school, assisted in the Daily Vacation Bible School and always helped in the kitchen for church activities. She also assisted in the worship services in Florida at the Orchid Lake Park where she and Richard wintered in every year.
Elsie loved and cherished her family and friends, she enjoyed playing cards and games with everyone, and she would play cards at the drop of a hat.
Elsie had a second family of friends in Florida from all of the winters she and her husband, Richard, had spent there. She was always excited in the fall as they headed to Florida for the winter and could reconnect with them. In the spring she couldn't wait to get home and see her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grand-mother.
Elsie is survived by her children, Karen (Fred) Gillespie and Robert (Laureen) Reinke; daughter-in-law Helen Reinke; grandchildren, Cindy (Steve) Rewers, Fred (Julie) Gillespie, Nathan Gillespie, Matthew Reinke, Jennifer Reinke, Erin (Daren) Mrenak, Stephan Reinke and Christopher Reinke; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and half-brother Delwin Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years Richard, whom she married May 26, 1942, a son Andrew Reinke and her brother, Samuel Post.
Elsie will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
There will be a funeral service on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marcy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 1-3 & 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memory Gardens, North Kingsville.
Contributions may be made to the church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 9, 2019