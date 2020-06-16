Elsie Nora Horvath, age 75, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home following an extended illness.
She was born in Erie on July 10, 1944, daughter of the late Lloyd and Vera Hopkins.
Elsie was a 1963 graduate of East High School. She was employed at Tanner Mfg., Ted and Paul Urbaniak's Meats and Wal-Mart. Elsie was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, bowling, playing cards with her family and riding the motorcycle with her husband. Elsie loved family get-togethers and having her family around. She was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Indians.
Elsie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph Horvath Sr.; four children, Michelle Horvath, Joseph Horvath Jr. (Brenda), Margarita Hoag (Richard) and James Horvath; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Sean, and an infant, Michael; one sister, Yvonna Droney; and one brother, Jerry Hopkins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with Covid-19 restrictions in place. A private service with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery will be held.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.