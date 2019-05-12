Home

Elvin J. Emhoff

Elvin J. Emhoff Obituary
Elvin J. Emhoff died on April 14, 2019, at Chester County Hospital, at the age of 95. Elvin, born in Big Run, Pennsylvania, on February 26, 1924, was the son of the late John and Noami Emhoff.

He resided in Erie most of his life. He retired from Kerners in 1982. He served in the Navy during WWII.

Elvin is survived by his wife, Dolores Emhoff; his children, Regina, John, and Tom; and his sister, Wanda; in addition to several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Emhoff in 2007. Elvin is joining his loved ones in heaven, including four of his sisters and his two brothers.

He had a love for golfing, fishing, and bowling. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his kind heart, and love of nature.

A service will not be held at this time. Contributions can be made in his memory to the .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019
