Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Elvira Clayton Henderson


1925 - 2019
Elvira Clayton Henderson, 94, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lecom Senior Living Center.

She was born on May 22, 1925, in Jasper, Miss., to the late Luke and Polly Jones Clayton.

Elvira was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she was a faithful choir member. She worked as a presser at Shepto's Cleaners and at Dutchess Cleaners in Youngstown, Ohio.

Elvira was the last of the Mohicans. She loved to cook. Her specialties were coconut cake and banana pudding. Elvira also loved watching soap operas and talking on the phone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Henderson; her son, Luke Kenneth Clayton; her siblings, Suzie Abney, Ethel Gavin, Rebecca McCullum, Annette Wells, Drucilla Townsend, and Difa "Sunny" Clayton; her granddaughter, Mignon "Meme" Clayton Graham; and her daughter-in-law, Deloris Johnson Clayton.

She leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren, Jacqueline (Aaron) Clayton-Carson, Eric (Angela) Clayton, Kevin Clanton, and Sylvester Graham; eight great-grandchildren; fifteen great-great-grandchildren; a very good friend, Patricia Jones-McLaurin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow, with Rev. Floyd McClure eulogizing and Rev. Lamont Higginbottom officiating. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019
