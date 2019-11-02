|
|
Elvira "Ellie" (Basta) Prischak, age 92 of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Michael and Assunta (Graziano) Basta.
Prior to her retirement in 1984, she had worked as a secretary at General Electric. Ellie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and visiting churches along the way. She was active in the pro-life movement. Ellie taught religious education at St. James Church where she had been a member for many years. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and their Rosary Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years, Andrew "Andy" Prischak, Jr., and two sisters, Angelina Basta and Mary Mushrush.
Ellie is survived by two sons, Dr. Andrew Prischak, III, wife Dr. Susan Godzac Prischak and Robert Prischak, wife Barbara both of Erie, two daughters, Patricia Togioka, husband Robert of Salem, Ore., and Janet Weiss, husband Ulrich of Cary, N.C.; and 12 loving grandchildren, Amanda Austin, husband Peter and Rachael Prischak, husband Michael Flanagan, Dr. Brandon Togioka, wife Jennifer, Shawna Gisch, husband Ryan, Alec Weiss, Dr. Andrea Weiss-Gasser, husband Loïc, Dr. Nadine Weiss, Stephanie, Joshua, Ashley, Jacob and Natalie Prischak. Ellie is also survived by great-grandchildren, Willa Rose Austin, Ella and Brynn Togioka, Joel and Nolan Gisch, Max Weiss-Gasser, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street at Greengarden Blvd. A service will be held there on Monday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.
Ellie's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manchester Commons for their care and concern.Memorials may be made to People for Life, 1625 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508 or the Carmelite Sisters of Erie, 510 East Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509.
Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 2, 2019