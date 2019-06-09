|
Elwanda Rose Hull, 93, of Lawrence Park, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
She was born in Booneville, Arkansas, on January 9, 1926, the daughter of John and Nora (Ryles) Carpenter.
She moved to Erie, Pa. from Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 21. Wanda was an office manager for the Reed Supply Company in Erie for 20 years. She was a smart, sweet, kind and active lady. At any given time in her life, she could be found roller skating, swimming, running, square dancing, ballroom dancing and camping with her family. Wanda learned to play the piano, having her first recital at the age of 80, and belonged to the YMCA, busy taking exercise classes until the age of 88. When she wasn't moving, her nose was in a book. She enjoyed reading and talking politics all of her life. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dogs Buddy and Sassy with all of her heart. In recent years, she was comforted and cared for by her friend Coleen Rackow. She was a devoted friend to all animals and loved to watch her bird feeder, especially for cardinals.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents and sister Fannie Sanders and her dearest friend Elaine McGuire of over 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years Howard Hull, three sons Steven (Diann) Ruggiero, Philip (Melody) Ruggiero, and Lawrence (Brenda) Ruggiero and her daughter, Elaine Ruggiero (Steven Lax), her sisters and brothers Oneta Lucenta, Frances Donberger, Barbara McDermott, Howard Carpenter and John Carpenter, all residing in Oklahoma, Wanda's grandchildren Melinda Harmle, Lori Ruggiero, Aaron Ruggiero, Matthew Ruggiero and John Ruggiero, her great-grandchildren Jack and Luke Ruggiero, Rylie and Myles Harmle, along with many nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Elwanda can be made to the Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue (NCCR), 7540 North Gale St., Westfield, NY 14787.
Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements were made by G.R. Bailey Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019