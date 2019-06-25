|
|
Elwyn T. Tillotson, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at LECOM at Presque Isle. He was born in Bradford, Pa., on November 5, 1927.
Elwyn was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1945. After graduation, he worked as an engineer on the Great Lakes Steamship. He was drafted by the United States Army in 1945, and sent to Germany to occupy at the end of the Second World War, as a military police officer. In 1948, after serving in Germany, he returned to the boats and later retired. In 1951, Elwyn met Dorothy Snyder, they married August 31, 1957, and moved to Erie in 1959. He was a member of the American Legion and he loved to garden and travel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Conley Tillotson; a son, Hugene W. Snyder; and two daughters, Sandra Urban and Dorothy Jude. Elwyn was further preceded by his sisters, Ivelle Tillotson, Fairy Tillotson, and Xyla Austin; and brothers, Lionel Tillotson, Gay Kramer, and Jay Tillotson.
He is survived by a son, Richard J. Snyder, of Green Bay, Wis.; one grandchild, whom he raised, Robert Snyder; and a special niece, Rosemary Gilling. He is further survived by his brothers, George Tillotson, of Bradford, Pa. and Gaylord Tillotson, of Wesleyville; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 25, 2019