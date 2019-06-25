Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwyn Tillotson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwyn T. Tillotson


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elwyn T. Tillotson Obituary
Elwyn T. Tillotson, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at LECOM at Presque Isle. He was born in Bradford, Pa., on November 5, 1927.

Elwyn was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1945. After graduation, he worked as an engineer on the Great Lakes Steamship. He was drafted by the United States Army in 1945, and sent to Germany to occupy at the end of the Second World War, as a military police officer. In 1948, after serving in Germany, he returned to the boats and later retired. In 1951, Elwyn met Dorothy Snyder, they married August 31, 1957, and moved to Erie in 1959. He was a member of the American Legion and he loved to garden and travel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Conley Tillotson; a son, Hugene W. Snyder; and two daughters, Sandra Urban and Dorothy Jude. Elwyn was further preceded by his sisters, Ivelle Tillotson, Fairy Tillotson, and Xyla Austin; and brothers, Lionel Tillotson, Gay Kramer, and Jay Tillotson.

He is survived by a son, Richard J. Snyder, of Green Bay, Wis.; one grandchild, whom he raised, Robert Snyder; and a special niece, Rosemary Gilling. He is further survived by his brothers, George Tillotson, of Bradford, Pa. and Gaylord Tillotson, of Wesleyville; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now