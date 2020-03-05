|
On March 1, 2020, we lost our beloved mother, Emelie L. (Marchini) DeSanti, at the age of 79. She was born in Erie, on November 7, 1940, a daughter of the late Emelio and Betty Jean (Jageman) Marchini.
Emelie graduated from St. Benedict Academy, where she had been nominated for both Homecoming and May Queen. She went on to work as a secretary at IDS Corporation, National Forge and Riley Stoker. Emelie adored her four children and eight grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her grandkids including the furry kind.
Family and friends remember her as a joy to be around, her laugh was infectious and her smile lit up a room. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and its Rosary Society. She loved her cat, bowling, golfing, bocce, reading, sewing, crocheting and doing crossword puzzles. Emelie enjoyed watching Dancing with the Stars and the Bachelor, but her favorite of all time was the Lawrence Welk Show. She was a simple, selfless person and devoted her life to God. RIP mom, gone but not forgotten.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Barbara Abbey, Becky Engel and William Marchini.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Umstattd, husband Gary of Columbus, Ohio, Timothy Figurski, wife Chrissy of Millcreek, Susan Figurski of Erie and Paul Figurski, wife Lori of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren, Lauren Pianta, fiancé Jeff Kluesener, Andrew Pianta, Adam Umstattd, Colin Umstattd, Tiffany Goetz ,husband Zach, Alexis Friend, husband Josiah, Justin Figurski, fiancée Nicki Borst, Kiley Figurski and Kaden Figurski; a great-granddaughter, Reagan Goetz and one on the way. Emelie is also survived by her sister, Diane Felice.
Friends are invited to visit on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, or to Orphan Angels Cat Rescue, 5439 West Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Arrangements are being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 5, 2020