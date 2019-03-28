|
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Greater Bethlehem Temple Church
Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. 10 Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. 28 Proverbs 31:10, 28
On the first day of spring, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Pastor Emerita Aseline Jones Ratcliff of Erie made her peaceful and triumphant transition. It was also her 89th birthday. A beloved matriarch, she was surrounded by her loving family when she ascended.
Born on March 20th, 1930 in Laurel, Mississippi, Pastor Ratcliff was the daughter of the late Selmer and Elmer Clinton Jones. A part of the historic Great Migration, she and her family relocated to Erie in 1937. She was formally educated in the Erie public school system.
In 1946, Pastor Ratcliff fell in love with Bishop Tony R. Ratcliff Sr. The couple entered into holy matrimony on August 18, 1946. To this 49-year union, twelve children were born – seven daughters and five sons – all living successful lives, including Retired Deputy Chief Jacqueline Y. Ratcliff Brown, the first African American woman on the Erie Bureau of Police. Many also followed in the footsteps of Bishop and Pastor Ratcliff, entering into the ministry and working alongside them.
Pastor Ratcliff began her journey with the Lord at the tender age of fourteen, after having visited Christ Tabernacle Church with her aunt. In 1954, she co-founded (with Bishop Ratcliff) the Bethlehem Temple Church, which subsequently became Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Through her service and dedication, the church progressed spiritually and naturally.
In 1986, Pastor Ratcliff received her calling to the ministry. She served for several years as the Assistant Pastor to her husband, Bishop Ratcliff. In the wake of his passing, Pastor Ratcliff became one of the first African American women to lead a religious congregation in Erie. She lovingly did so for fifteen years. Pastor Ratcliff was succeeded in Pastorship by her grandson, Elder Hayes L. Moses, Jr., and currently by her daughter, Pastor Joyce E. Ratcliff Moses.
Pastor Ratcliff particularly attended to the sick and shut-in as a ministerial focus. Moreover, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Board Member of Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, and Executive Board Member of the New York, Pennsylvania, and New England District Council of the Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith. Pastor Ratcliff also raised countless dollars for the church with her baking and cooking.
During her lifetime, many honors were bestowed upon Pastor Ratcliff. Most recently, she was presented the Black History Legacy Award by the Greater Community of Erie. She received the Community Service Award from the Word of Faith Development Corporation, as well. In addition to being of service, Pastor Ratcliff was an avid mall walker who loved traveling and shopping with family and friends.
Pastor Ratcliff exemplified style, grace, and commitment to her faith. Her smile was sheer love. She served as an example and inspiration for many, and will never be forgotten.
In addition to her parents, Pastor Ratcliff was preceded in death by her husband, Bishop Tony R. Ratcliff, Sr., and four siblings: Evelyn Watkins, Loce Jones, Margie Moore, John Calvin Jones, and son-in-law, Seaborn White, Jr.
Survivors include her children: Janet M. Ratcliff Hardimon (Larry), Elder Jacqueline Y. Ratcliff Brown (Lester), Elder Tony R. Ratcliff, Jr. (Connie), Pastor Joyce E. Ratcliff Moses, JoAnn M. Ratcliff Abbott (Robert), Ronald V. Ratcliff, Jonathan D. Ratcliff (Ernestine), Sherri D. Ratcliff Williams (Vincent), Denise E. Ratcliff White, Stacy L. Ratcliff Hinton, and Mark E. Ratcliff all of Erie, Pa.; and James L. Ratcliff of Harrisburg, Pa. In addition, she leaves her brother, Bishop Oce Jones, 30 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren to cherish her memory.
"So far, so good!" – Pastor Emerita Aseline Jones Ratcliff
Friends may call on Friday, March 29th at the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, 4103 Washington Avenue, Erie, PA 16509, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. at which time a celebration of life service will be held with Bishop Adolphus Cast, Presiding Prelate of Christ Harvest Fellowship of Churches, delivering the homily. On Saturday, March 30th 2019, visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of homegoing service at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stephen Halton officiating and Bishop Lambert W. Gates, Presiding Prelate of the Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith, eulogizing. Both services will be held at the Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, 4103 Washington Avenue. Burial in Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2019
